Former Eagles defensive end Chris Long announces retirement

Former Eagles defensive end Chris Long won two Super Bowls and was the No. 2 overall pick in 2008. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Veteran defensive end Chris Long announced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday night.

Long, 34, played 11 seasons in the NFL. He was the No. 2 overall pick of the then-St. Louis Rams in 2008.

"Cheers. Been a hell of a journey," Long tweeted. "Eleven years and I can honestly say I put my soul into every minute of it. Highs and lows. I've seen them both and I appreciate the perspective. Gratitude and love to those who lifted me up."

Long had 70 career sacks. He had four career seasons with at least eight sacks, including a career-high 13 sacks in 2011.

Long won consecutive Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

He was also named the 2018 Walton Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Long donated his entire 2017 salary to charity, with the money from each game check going to a different charity.