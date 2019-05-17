Former Denver Broncos linebacker Shane Ray (R) had eight sacks in 16 games during his 2016 campaign, but just two quarterback takedowns between his 2017 and 2018 seasons. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Former Denver Broncos first-round pick Shane Ray plans to sign with the Baltimore Ravens.

Sources informed NFL Network and ESPN that the free agent pass-rusher will sign with the AFC North franchise, pending a physical. The Ravens also announced the signing of free agent wide receiver Michael Floyd on Friday.

Ray, 25, had 10 tackles, a sack, a pass defensed and a forced fumble in 11 games in 2018, but did not start. The No. 23 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft had 94 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, 14 sacks, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown in 49 games for the Broncos in the first four seasons of his career.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound defender also won a Super Bowl with the franchise in 2016. Denver declined to pick up the fifth-year option on Ray's rookie contract in 2018, making him a free agent this off-season.

Baltimore also supplemented its pass rush by signing Pernell McPhee on Thursday. The Ravens lost Za'Darius Smith and Terrell Suggs in free agency this off-season.

Ray was designated as inactive for the Broncos' final three games last season. He had three wrist surgeries in 2017 before landing on injured reserve.