May 17 (UPI) -- Former Denver Broncos first-round pick Shane Ray plans to sign with the Baltimore Ravens.
Sources informed NFL Network and ESPN that the free agent pass-rusher will sign with the AFC North franchise, pending a physical. The Ravens also announced the signing of free agent wide receiver Michael Floyd on Friday.
Ray, 25, had 10 tackles, a sack, a pass defensed and a forced fumble in 11 games in 2018, but did not start. The No. 23 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft had 94 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, 14 sacks, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown in 49 games for the Broncos in the first four seasons of his career.
The 6-foot-3, 245-pound defender also won a Super Bowl with the franchise in 2016. Denver declined to pick up the fifth-year option on Ray's rookie contract in 2018, making him a free agent this off-season.
Baltimore also supplemented its pass rush by signing Pernell McPhee on Thursday. The Ravens lost Za'Darius Smith and Terrell Suggs in free agency this off-season.
Ray was designated as inactive for the Broncos' final three games last season. He had three wrist surgeries in 2017 before landing on injured reserve.