49ers' DeForest Buckner calls rookie Nick Bosa a "really good teammate"

San Francisco's DeForest Buckner has 21 sacks in three seasons. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- DeForest Buckner is the latest San Francisco 49ers player to dismiss rookie teammate Nick Bosa's social media history.

Buckner told KNBR radio in San Francisco that Bosa, who has a history of controversial social media posts, is a "really good dude." Bosa previously posted pro-Donald Trump tweets and called former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick a "clown" on social media.

Bosa also "liked" multiple posts with racist connotations.

"Honestly, none of that really comes up between the guys," Buckner said. "I judge him based on my interaction with him and the past couple of days I've had with him. And he seems like he's been a really good teammate so far. That's what I'm basing my judgments off of from here on out."

Buckner had 12 sacks and 17 tackles for loss last season. The fourth-year lineman said he's excited to hit the field with Bosa, the No. 2 overall pick from Ohio State.

"If he just puts the work in like the rest of us, he's gonna have a bright future," Buckner said.