May 16 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Ricardo Louis will miss the entire 2019 season due to a knee injury.

The Dolphins placed Louis on injured reserve Thursday. Miami signed Louis as a free agent in April. He signed a one-year pact with the AFC East franchise.

Louis, 25, also missed his 2018 season due to a neck injury. The fourth round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft played his first three seasons for the Cleveland Browns. Louis had 357 yards on 27 catches in 16 games in 2017. He had 205 yards on 18 catches in 16 games during his rookie campaign.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound pass-catcher has never scored a touchdown in the NFL. Louis also has nine kick returns for 164 yards during his short NFL tenure.

Miami also signed center Tony Adams, guard Kyle Fuller and linebacker Nate Orchard on Thursday. The Dolphins waived/injured guard Isaac Asiata and waived center Kirk Barron in corresponding transactions.

The Dolphins' roster of wide receivers includes DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant, Kenny Stills, Isaiah Ford, Trenton Irwin, Brice Butler, Preston Williams and Reece Horn.