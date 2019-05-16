Chiefs trade for Jets LB Darron Lee

Linebacker Darron Lee started 12 games last season for the New York Jets, before being suspended for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- New York Jets coach Adam Gase made his first move as the team's active general manager by trading linebacker Darron Lee to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that the Jets received a sixth round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft in exchange for the linebacker on Wednesday.

Lee, 24, was the No. 20 overall pick by the Jets in the 2016 NFL Draft. The Ohio State product had 74 tackles, five tackles for a loss, five passes defensed, three interceptions and a touchdown in 12 starts last season for the Jets.

Lee has 238 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, 11 passes defensed, four sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and a touchdown in 40 appearances during his three-year NFL tenure.

The 6-foot-1, 232-pound defender has 36 career starts. Lee was suspended for four games in 2018 after violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

The Jets fired general manager Mike Maccagnan hours before trading Lee. Gase was named his temporary replacement. Lee's $1.8 million salary is not guaranteed in 2019. He is not under contract in 2020 after the Jets declined to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.