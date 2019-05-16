Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) has been one of the best defensive backs in the NFL since entering the league as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals star cornerback Patrick Peterson will be suspended for six games in 2019 after violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

League sources informed NFL Network and ESPN of the suspension Thursday. If the six-game suspension holds up, Peterson would be eligible to return for a Week 7 contest against the New York Giants at 1 p.m. on Oct. 20 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

A source told ESPN the suspension is expected to be officially issued in the next week.

Peterson, 28, rated as the No. 5 cornerback in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus. The eight-year veteran has made the Pro Bowl in every season during his career. Peterson had 54 tackles, five passes defensed, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a sack in 16 starts for the Cardinals in 2018.

He has appeared in 128 consecutive games, never missing a start since being selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Peterson did not report to the Cardinals' voluntary minicamp in April. The star defender has two years remaining on his contract with Arizona. He is set to make $11 million in 2019.