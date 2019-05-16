May 16 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons assistant general manager Scott Pioli has resigned from his position with the franchise.

Pioli, 54, joined the Falcons' front office in 2014 after spending four seasons as the general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs. Pioli announced his decision to resign on Thursday.

"We understand and respect the decision Scott, Dallas, and their family have come to today and wish them nothing but the best," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said in a news release.

"Over the last five years Scott has not only provided tremendous value to me, but to the entire the Falcons organization. He is a dear friend and will be missed within our organization. We are continuing to assess the structure within our organization and move forward with our next steps."

The Falcons said Pioli is stepping away to pursue other opportunities. Pioli was the assistant director of player personnel, director of player personnel and the vice president fo player personnel for the New England Patriots from 2000 through 2008. The Patriots won the Super Bowl three times during that tenure.

Pioli also spent time with the New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns.

"After careful consideration and ongoing dialogue with Thomas over the past year I have decided to step away from my position as the assistant general manager of the Atlanta Falcons to pursue other potential opportunities," Pioli said. "I want to thank both Arthur and Thomas for bringing my family and I here in 2014."