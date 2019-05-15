Former New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins (91) is set to rejoin the franchise after a short stint with the Cleveland Browns. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots agreed to terms with former Cleveland Browns linebacker Jamie Collins, league sources told the Boston Globe and NFL Network on Wednesday.

It's a potential reunion for Collins and the Patriots, who selected the linebacker in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent three-plus seasons with the Patriots before he was traded midway through the 2016 campaign.

The Patriots traded Collins to the Browns for a conditional third-round pick in the 2017 draft. New England later moved that selection to acquire former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

Collins led the Browns with 104 total tackles last season. The franchise released him March 6 after two-plus seasons with the team. He was scheduled to earn a base salary of $10 million in 2019 and $12 million in 2020.

Collins joins Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Elandon Roberts and Christian Sam, among others, who are vying for a roster spot at the linebacker position. Hightower welcomed Collins' pending return on social media.

Collins has 495 total tackles, 17.5 sacks, seven interceptions and 23 passes defensed in his six-year professional career.