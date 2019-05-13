Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin signals retirement via Twitter

Doug Baldwin ranks third on the Seattle Seahawks career yardage list for wide receivers, trailing Steve Largent and Brian Blades. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Longtime Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin signaled his retirement with a series of tweets.

Baldwin wrote a letter to his younger self Sunday on the social media platform. The two-time Pro Bowl selection was cut by the Seahawks on Thursday with a failed physical designation.

"Dear Doug, I know what you're thinking," Baldwin tweeted. "Yes, papa did get you that Power Ranger toy you wanted for Christmas. He loves you more than you could possibly understand. Cherish the time you spend with him. You can't get those moments back."

"I wanted to write you this letter and tell you that you're about to endure one hell of a journey. You will feel emotional and physical pain you never knew existed. You will fail over and over again. But don't worry, all of it will be the reason why you succeed."

Baldwin, 30, included several old photos during the tweeting spree. He spoke about the memories and mistakes he made along the way.

I wanted to write you this letter and tell you that you're about to endure one hell of a journey. You will feel emotional and physical pain you never knew existed. You will fail over and over again. But don't worry, all of it will be the reason why you succeed. pic.twitter.com/kpWr64vGNJ— Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) May 13, 2019

"High school will be hard. College will be harder," Baldwin tweeted. "It is God's way of preparing you for what is to come. You'll want to quit football during your junior year. Mom, of course, won't let you. Make sure you thank her for that later."

Baldwin, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent, spoke about his college career at Stanford ending "uneventfully." He also said he wished he could do it over again.

He said his first year in the NFL flew by, but he remembers his teammates teaching him how to serve and lead. He also praised his coaches.

"But when the journey finally comes to the end, you will reflect on what that little boy caught between Gulf Breeze and Pensacola really wanted: to be seen and to be loved," Baldwin tweeted.

"Because the end of one journey sees the beginning of another," Baldwin added. "And guess what ... it will be one hell of a journey. You will feel emotional and physical pain you never knew existed. You will fail over and over again. But don't worry, all of it will be the reason why you succeed."

He finished the series of tweets with a GIF of Jon Snow from Game of Thrones, with the words "my watch has ended" written on the image. Baldwin posted a peace sign emoticon with the final tweet.

Baldwin had 618 yards and five touchdowns on 50 receptions in 13 starts in 2018. He had back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons entering his final year with the Seahawks. Baldwin led the NFL with 14 receiving scores in 2015.

He had 6,563 yards, 49 touchdowns and 493 receptions in 123 games during his tenure with the Seahawks.