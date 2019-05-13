Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and wife Ciara surprised Wilson's mom with a new home as a Mother's Day gift. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson splurged on a new house for his mom on Mother's Day after agreeing to a record contract this off-season.

Wilson, 30, signed a four-year, $140 contract with the franchise in April. He posted footage of the gifting on Sunday on social media.

"All these years you have never asked me for anything ... only thing you ever wanted is for me to love," Wilson wrote for the caption on the social media posts. "Well thanks for loving us the way you do. This one's for you. I love you momma."

The footage featured Wilson standing on the porch and handing keys to his mother, Tammy Wilson.

"What's this?" Tammy asked Wilson in the video.

"It's the key to your house," Wilson responded.

Wilson's mother screamed in excitement before trying the keys out on the door. She cried happy tears before giving hugs to Wilson and others.

"What a beautiful day and moment. Tears of Joy! The perfect Mother's Day," Wilson's wife Ciara commented on the quarterback's post. "God you're a good good father."

Wilson has made the Pro Bowl in three of his last four seasons. He threw a career-high 35 touchdown passes in 2018.