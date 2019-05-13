Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers previously hinted that he might make an appearance on HBO's "Game of Thrones." File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a surprise appearance on Game of Thrones on Sunday on HBO.

Rodgers hinted at the cameo Sunday night on Instagram. He also commented on a possible cameo during a 2018 appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, saying he couldn't confirm or deny being on the show in the future.

"It was just for a few seconds, but I'll always be thankful to have been on the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones," he wrote on the social media platform.

Rodgers was wearing a costume while on the set of the show in the Instagram photo. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection made two brief showings on the TV screen.

Spoiler alert for those who haven't watched.

Rodgers acted as a soldier for the Golden Company army, backing Cercsei Lannister at Kings Landing in his first scene. He was lined up with other soldiers before they battled Daenerys Targaryen's army and Jon Snow. Rodgers appeared again later in the episode, running through the city and away from dragon fire.

The Packers quarterback isn't the only athlete who has appeared on the hit show. New York Mets star Noah Syndergaard also played a soldier during a 2017 episode.