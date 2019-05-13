Denver Broncos' Joe Flacco on Drew Lock: 'I'm not worrying about developing guys'

Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) faced the Denver Broncos' defense for the first time as a member of the team in organized team activities Monday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos signal-caller Joe Flacco said it isn't his responsibility to develop rookie quarterback and potential successor Drew Lock.

"Listen, I have so many things to worry about. I'm trying to go out there and play good football. I'm trying to go out there and play the best football of my life," Flacco told reporters Monday. "As far as a time constraint, and all that stuff, I'm not worried about developing guys or any of that. That is what it is. And like I said, I hope he does develop.

"But I don't look at that as my job. My job is to go win football games for this football team."

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio agreed with Flacco's assessment and said it's Lock's job to improve.

"Joe's a pro," Fangio told the team's official website. "Joe understands football, he gets it and he likes playing. That's on Drew to soak in and learn. Joe's learning a new system himself."

Flacco lost his starting job to first-round pick Lamar Jackson after getting hurt last season. The Baltimore Ravens traded Flacco to the Broncos this off-season.

Flacco completed 232-of-379 pass attempts for 2,465 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2018.

The Broncos selected Lock with the 42nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in April.