Former Seattle Seahawks running back Mike Davis (27) signed a $6 million contract this off-season with the Chicago Bears. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Chicago Bears running back Mike Davis had a big gift for his mom on Mother's Day: A new home.

Davis, 26, posted video footage of the offering Sunday on social media.

"Happy Mother's Day mom, I love you so much," Davis wrote. "I remember when I was younger, we moved every year to a new place. Days you didn't eat but made sure we ate. I love you. Enjoy your house. (BTW I did cry but nobody got it on camera, Thank God)."

Davis' video showed the running back hugging his mom in the driveway of the new home.

"Happy Mother's Day," Davis said, while hugging his crying mom. Family and friends celebrated with Davis and his mom after she accepted his gift.

Davis entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2015 NFL Draft. The South Carolina product joined the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 before signing a two-year, $6 million pact this off-season with the Bears.

Davis had a career-high 728 yards from scrimmage and five scores in 15 games last season for the Seahawks.