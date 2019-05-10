Pittsburgh Steelers' Justin Layne removes Browns theme in home after being drafted

May 10 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie cornerback Justin Layne and his family dropped their lifelong allegiance to the Cleveland Browns after he was selected by the AFC North rival in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Layne and his family removed all Browns gear from their Cleveland home after the Steelers drafted him in the third round of the NFL Draft in April.

"Oh yeah, Browns everywhere. My dad took it all down and replaced it, literally everything, every flag I had," Layne told reporters Friday at the Steelers' rookie minicamp. "So it's all done. We're fully committed.

"I don't know what [dad] did with it, but all my stuff is gone. I threw all my stuff away. I don't have no use for it."

Justin Layne's dad, Deondre Layne, also converted a Browns-themed bathroom into a Steelers theme. Layne's father painted over the Browns colors with yellow and black and posted the transformation from inside their home on social media.

Justin Layne played at Michigan State but finished his prep career at Benedictine High School in Cleveland. He previously said he attended Browns games during his childhood.

The Steelers face the Browns twice next season, with the first matchup taking place Nov. 14.