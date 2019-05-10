Dontrelle Inman signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts last off-season. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots have signed free agent wide receiver Dontrelle Inman after hosting him in for a visit on Friday.

A source informed NFL Network of the signing. The veteran pass-catcher joins the Super Bowl champions on a one-year deal.

Inman, 30, had 304 yards and three touchdowns on 28 receptions in nine games last season for the Indianapolis Colts. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound pass-catcher began his career as an undrafted free agent signing by the San Diego Chargers in 2014.

The Chargers traded Inman to the Chicago Bears in 2017, before he signed with Indianapolis.

Inman had his best season in 2016 with the Chargers. The Virginia product had 58 catches for 810 yards and four touchdowns in 16 starts that season in San Diego.

The Patriots have been very active acquiring new talent following the retirement of superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The Patriots selected Arizona State star N'Keal Harry with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Veteran tight end Ben Watson came out of retirement on Thursday to sign with his former club. The Patriots also signed undrafted wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Xavier Ubosi and signed veterans Demaryius Thomas and Austin Seferian-Jenkins this off-season.

Julian Edelman and Phillip Dorsett are penciled in atop the team's depth chart at wide receiver entering the team's 2019 off-season program.