Patriots' WR, Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman graduating from Kent State on Saturday

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman won the Super Bowl LIII MVP after bringing in 10 catches for 141 yards in a win against the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3 in Atlanta. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will be able to put a diploma next to his Super Bowl LIII MVP award this off-season after he graduates from Kent State on Saturday.

Edelman, 32, announced Thursday on social media that he will be at the ceremony in Kent, Ohio. The nine-year NFL veteran and three-time Super Bowl champion began his college career at the College of San Mateo before transferring to Kent State.

He played quarterback for three seasons at the school, completing 54.5 percent of his throws for 4,997 yards, 30 touchdowns and 31 interceptions in 31 games. He was entered the NFL as a seventh round pick by the Patriots in the 2009 NFL Draft.

"This Saturday, I will be walking with my fellow Kent State graduates," Edelman wrote on social media. "Completing what I started back in '06. I want to set a great example for my daughter, and complete a promise I made to my parents over 10 years ago. To my fellow Golden Flash graduates, congratulations!"

Several former and current Patriots teammates congratulated Edelman on his accomplishment, including Tom Brady, Tedy Bruschi and Rob Ninkovich.

Edelman majored in business management at Kent State. He is set to make $5.4 million this season with the Patriots before hitting free agency in 2020.