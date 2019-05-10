Tampa Bay Buccaneers middle linebacker Kendell Beckwith (L) also missed his 2018 season after being involved in a car accident. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Friday that linebacker Kendell Beckwith will miss the 2019 season.

Tampa Bay placed Beckwith on the reserve/non-football injury list. Beckwith also missed the 2018 season after an ankle injury following a car accident.

Beckwith, 24, was a third round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft. The LSU product had 73 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, two passes defensed, a sack and a forced fumble in 16 games during his rookie campaign. He started 11 games for the Buccaneers in 2017.

The 6-foot-2, 243-pound linebacker will not count against the Buccaneers' 90-man off-season roster limit. Beckwith also sustained an ACL tear at the end of his collegiate career.

Tampa Bay starts OTA off-season workouts Tuesday before hosting mandatory minicamp June 4.