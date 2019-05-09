Former New Orleans Saints tight end Ben Watson retired following his team's loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Veteran tight end Ben Watson plans to un-retire from the NFL and take a free agency visit to Foxborough, Mass.

A source told NFL Network that Watson plans to come out of retirement Thursday and visit the New England Patriots. Watson, 38, announced in December that he planned to retire following the New Orleans Saints' postseason run.

The Patriots initially selected Watson with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. Watson played six seasons in New England, before joining the Cleveland Browns in 2010. He signed with the Saints in 2013 before leaving for the Baltimore Ravens. Watson rejoined the Saints last off-season.

Watson had 400 yards and two scores on 35 receptions in 16 games in 2018. He has 5,885 yards and 44 touchdowns on 530 catches in 195 games during his 14-year NFL tenure.

New England is in need of help at the tight end position, following the retirement of superstar Rob Gronkowski. The Patriots signed former Denver Broncos tight end Matt LaCosse to a two-year contract in March. New England also added free agent tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins in April on a one-year contract.