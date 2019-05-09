Miami Dolphins to sign CB Xavien Howard to record contract

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions last season. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins are expected to make Xavien Howard the highest-paid cornerback in the league.

Sources told ESPN and the NFL Network that the Dolphins are signing Howard to a five-year, $76.5 million deal that has $46 million guaranteed. Howard will make $51 million over the first three seasons of the new deal, according to ESPN.

The 25-year-old defensive back is coming off his first Pro Bowl season. Howard had 35 combined tackles, 12 passes defensed and seven picks in 12 games last season. His seven interceptions tied for the NFL lead.

Howard, who is known to his teammates as "X," has 11 interceptions and 25 passes defensed in the last two seasons. He allowed the lowest passer rating (62.6) among cornerbacks in 2018, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Dolphins originally drafted Howard in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Baylor. He has 123 total tackles, one sack, 31 passes defensed, 11 picks, one forced fumble and one defensive touchdown in his professional career.

Howard's record-setting deal will surpass Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman's five-year, $75 million deal he signed in 2016. His contract included $36.5 million guaranteed.