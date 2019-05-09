Jacksonville Jaguars LB Telvin Smith to sit out 2019 NFL season

May 9 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to be without linebacker Telvin Smith for the upcoming NFL season.

Smith announced on social media Thursday that he doesn't plan to play during the 2019 season due to personal reasons.

"At this time I must take time away from this game and get my world in order," Smith wrote on Instagram. "I must give this time back to myself, my family and my health. I appreciate all the support I will and will not get. I just ask y'all respect my decision to not play football this season."

Smith didn't offer specifics on the reason for his decision to step away from the league this season. Along with Jaguars star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, he decided to sit out of the team's voluntary off-season workouts in April.

RELATED Jacksonville Jaguars cut QB Cody Kessler

Smith, who is under contract with the Jaguars through 2021, was scheduled to make $9.75 million this season, according to Spotrac. He would have counted $12.56 million against the salary cap. Jacksonville can place him on the did not report list, which would allow only a prorated amount of his signing bonus to count against the team's cap in the 2019 campaign.

"We will not have a comment about Telvin Smith's statement at this time," the Jaguars said in a statement Thursday. "We need to have a conversation with Telvin to understand the situation and the circumstances. If there is a way we can support him we need to understand that."

Smith has been a full-time starter for the last four seasons with the Jaguars. He led the team with 134 total tackles in 2018 and was a Pro Bowl choice in 2017.