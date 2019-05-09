Former Buffalo Bills tackle Jordan Mills (79) protects for Nathan Peterman (2) during the 2018 season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins have agreed to a contract with free agent offensive tackle Jordan Mills.

Sources informed ESPN and the Miami Herald of the agreement Thursday. Mills, 28, played his last four seasons for the Buffalo Bills. A source told ESPN that Mills' one-year pact is for $3 million.

The 6-foot-5, 316-pound offensive lineman entered the league as a fifth round pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2013 NFL Draft.

The Dallas Cowboys picked Mills off waivers from the Bears in 2015. He also spent time on the Detroit Lions' practice squad.

Mills started every game on the Bills' offensive line over the last three seasons. He rated as the No. 70 tackle last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Dolphins begin rookie minicamp on Friday and start mandatory minicamp June 4.