May 7 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots plan to sign free agent offensive tackle Jared Veldheer to a one-year contract.

Sources told NFL Network and the Boston Globe that the deal is expected to be worth up to $6.5 million. The free agent offensive lineman was a third round pick by the Oakland Raiders in the 2010 NFL Draft. Veldheer, 31, joined the Arizona Cardinals in 2014. He was traded to the Denver Broncos in March 2018.

Sources told the Globe that Veldheer's new deal has a base value of $3.5 million, with an additional $3 million available in incentives. The contract includes $1.25 million fully guaranteed.

The 6-foot-8, 321-pound tackle has appeared in 118 games with 113 starts during his nine-year NFL tenure. He is expected to provide depth behind Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn and right tackle Marcus Cannon, while protecting Tom Brady.

Veldheer's contract isn't expected to be finalized until after 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, when current veteran free agents no longer will count in the league's determination for compensatory draft picks.

The Super Bowl champion Patriots begin rookie minicamp Friday before starting OTA off-season workouts May 20.