Free agent WR Dez Bryant resumes running routes after season-ending Achilles tear

Dez Bryant had 838 yards and six touchdowns on 69 catches during his final season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2017. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- Free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant has resumed route running after sustaining a season-ending Achilles tendon tear last season while with the New Orleans Saints.

Bryant, 30, posted footage of himself working out on Monday at First Baptist Academy in Dallas. He did the workout with wide receiver coach David Robinson, who also works with Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown and Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

"First time running in a long time ... building confidence," Bryant wrote for the caption on one of his social media posts from the workout.

Bryant ran an out-route in one of the videos. He sprinted forward and then darted to his left before snatching the football. He then fell to the ground, but jumped up quickly.

"Trust the process," Bryant wrote on another post.

Bryant had 838 yards and six scores on 69 catches in 16 starts for the Dallas Cowboys during his 2017 campaign. The Cowboys released the three-time Pro Bowl selection in April 2018, before he was picked up by the New Orleans Saints.

Bryant landed on season-ending injured reserve after sustaining the Achilles injury just two days after signing his one-year pact with the Saints.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound pass-catcher hasn't received much reported interest this off-season in free agency, but appears to be ahead of schedule if he hopes to play in 2019.