May 7 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron is coming off of a breakout season, but has his eyes on a Rob Gronkowski record in 2019.

Ebron told reporters Tuesday that he wants to at least match the 17 touchdowns the former New England Patriots star scored in 2011, setting the NFL's single-season record for scores by a tight end.

"I believe 'Gronk' still holds the record for most touchdowns, which is 17," Ebron said. "So, if I want to do anything that is gonna be real spectacular or really good, I gotta go get 17. And if I go and get 17, I help my team win games. I did that, proved that and I feel like if I'm at my best, then I feel like this team will be at their best."

Ebron, 26, had never scored more than five touchdowns in a single season before his 2018 campaign. He signed a two-year deal with Colts last off-season and rewarded the franchise with a career-high 750 yards and 13 scores on 66 receptions in 16 appearances. The 6-foot-4, 253-pound pass-catcher also was named to his first Pro Bowl.

The Colts tight end has a $7 million salary in 2019 before hitting free agency in 2020. Ebron had 11 total scores in 56 games for the Lions before signing with the Colts.

Ebron is just one of several talented targets for quarterback Andrew Luck entering the 2019 season. The Colts also have tight ends Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox. T.Y. Hilton leads the wide receiver group. The Colts also signed free agent Devin Funchess this off-season and selected Ohio State's Parris Campbell in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

