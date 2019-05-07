May 7 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul could potentially miss the 2019 season due to a neck injury he sustained during a car accident this off-season.

League sources told ESPN that Pierre-Paul had a fractured neck as a result of the single-car accident on Thursday in South Florida. Sources told ESPN and NFL Network that Pierre-Paul will visit neck specialists this week to get more opinions on the severity of the injury.

Pierre-Paul was not cited for the accident. Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht released a statement after the accident, saying Pierre-Paul was evaluated at a local hospital before being released.

"Our immediate concern is for the safety and well-being of Jason and his passenger," Licht said. "We have been in contact with Jason and will be getting him further evaluated by our medical staff in the near future."

Pierre-Paul, 30, is entering his 10th NFL season. The two-time Pro Bowl selection and 2011 first-team All-Pro joined the Buccaneers in a March 2018 trade from the New York Giants. Pierre-Paul had 58 tackles, 12.5 sacks, two passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 16 starts in his first season with the Buccaneers.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound pass-rusher has a $14.9 million salary in 2019 and is signed through 2020. Tampa Bay begins rookie minicamp on Friday before starting OTA off-season workouts May 14.