May 6 (UPI) -- The XFL will air its 2020 games on Saturdays and Sundays on ABC, Fox and ESPN, the league announced Monday.

The league also announced its entire 10-week regular season and postseason schedule. XFL games will start with back-to-back Saturday afternoon games beginning at 2 p.m. Two additional games will be played on Sunday afternoons.

"We look forward to showcasing the XFL on ESPN and ABC, including the kickoff game and championship during the league's inaugural season," ESPN executive vice president of programming and scheduling Burke Magnus said in an XFL news release.

"Vince McMahon and Oliver Luck are two of the sports industry's most creative and experienced leaders, and they have exciting plans for this league. We believe in their vision for the XFL, which will be a great addition to our year-round commitment to football."

CAA Sports and Evolution Media Capital negotiated the multi-year agreements on behalf of the XFL.

The first slate of XFL games will kick off on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

"We are thrilled to partner with ESPN and Fox Sports, two innovative media companies with extensive experience in world-class football production that will undoubtedly help us reimagine football," XFL founder and chairman Vince McMahon said.

"The XFL broadcast schedule provides us with incredible reach and makes it easy for fans to watch our games consistently every weekend."

Saturday of Week 1 includes the 2 p.m. game on ABC, followed by a 5 p.m. game on Fox. Sunday's slate begins with a 2 p.m. game on Fox and a 5 p.m. game on ESPN. Week 2 includes 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. games on Saturday on ABC and Fox, respectively. Week 2 also includes a 3 p.m. game on Saturday on ABC before a 6 p.m. game on FS1.

The 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. games for Saturday stay in that time slot on ABC and Fox through Week 8.

The schedule changes in Week 9 with an 8 p.m. game on Thursday, April 2 on Fox and a 2 p.m. game on Saturday, April 4 on ABC. Week 9 also includes a game at noon on Sunday, April 5 on ESPN and a game at 6 p.m. on April 5 on FS1. There is another game at 8 p.m. on Fox on Thursday, April 9 to start Week 10. ABC will air a game at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 11. FS1 has a noon game and ESPN has a 3 p.m. game on Sunday, April 12.

The playoff schedule includes a game at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 18 on Fox and a game at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 19 on ESPN.

The XFL championship game is set for 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 26 on ESPN. The XFL schedule is subject to change.