Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy fires back at Bruce Arians, critics

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Gerald McCoy (93) addressed his critics on social media. McCoy has been absent from the team's off-season program for the last five weeks. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Gerald McCoy took to social media to address critics who questioned his commitment and skill on the field.

McCoy posted a story Sunday on his Instagram that showed him working out in a gymnasium. The Pro Bowler has missed the first five weeks of the Bucs' off-season program, leading to critical comments about his work ethic.

"Cinco de Mayo. Everybody out, probably getting ready to go drink, probably drinking right now," McCoy said. "Don't matter. They want to question me? This is what I do on Cinco de Mayo. I work. I work."

McCoy then showed his young twins playing basketball in the background of the gym.

"Oh, and I've got my kids with me. How many people doing that?" McCoy said. "All-Pro on and off the field. Wanna question me? The heck? Is he gonna be ready? Do he love football? What? Y'all crazy. Lost y'all mind. I work. Don't you ever question me!"

McCoy, who typically attends workouts at the Buccaneers' training facility in the off-season, has not been in the building since head coach Bruce Arians was slightly critical of the defensive tackle at the NFL owners meetings in March.

"He's not as disruptive as he was four years ago, but he's still a good player," Arians said.

Arians also said he needed to evaluate McCoy more during the off-season.

The Buccaneers told McCoy to stay home from the off-season program, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Arians refuted that claim during Tampa Bay's optional veteran minicamp two weeks ago.

"I don't know who the hell said that," Arians said. "It's up to him. We have open arms. If he wants to be here, practicing with us, that's great. He's under contract and part of the team, so yeah, I mean, that's the player's decision. That's all I can [say]."

McCoy is a six-time Pro Bowl selection and one of the longest-tenured players on the Buccaneers' current roster. The 31-year-old lineman is under contract through the 2021 season.