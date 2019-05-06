Suspended former Steelers, Raiders WR Martavis Bryant to apply for reinstatement

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant (10) will apply for reinstatement in the coming weeks. Bryant has been suspended three times in the last four years for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Suspended former Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant said that he plans to apply for reinstatement in the coming weeks.

Bryant told ESPN on Monday that he is arguing with the NFL about its drug program not being set up to offer players access to treatment for mental health problems.

The embattled wideout has been suspended three times in the last four years for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Bryant's most recent ban, which the NFL described as a rescinding of his conditional reinstatement from his previous suspension, was handed down Dec. 14, with three games left in the regular season.

The suspension came after a months-long appeal regarding the NFL's lack of proper treatment for mental health issues. The 27-year-old receiver was diagnosed with ADHD while in elementary school and has received sporadic treatment for it in his life.

Bryant played a career-low eight games and recorded 19 receptions for 266 yards with the Raiders last season. The free-agent wide receiver hopes to be reinstated and have a chance to sign with an NFL team by the time training camp starts in July.