May 6 (UPI) -- Case Keenum says he is "excited" to work with Dwayne Haskins, despite the Washington Redskins drafting Haskins as a future franchise quarterback.

Keenum commented on the Redskins' quarterback situation Monday.

"I'm excited to get to work with Haskins," Keenum told reporters. "I know he's a great player. I obviously watched a lot of his college games."

"This is no new game for me. I've been in this situation before. I'm going to come in and compete and competition makes all of us better. I hope I make him better. I think he's going to come in and make me better. That's what helps the team, is competition."

Washington traded for Keenum and a seventh round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft in March, picking up the veteran from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a sixth round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Redskins have been active in the quarterback market after losing both Alex Smith and backup Colt McCoy to broken legs in 2018.

The Redskins hope to have McCoy back for training camp, while Smith is expected to miss the 2019 season. Washington traded for Smith in March of 2018, before signing the former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback to a four-year, $94 million contract extension.

Keenum said he has a lot of knowledge from quarterbacks he has worked with in the past.

"I think that's part of this league is being able to pass that on," Keenum said.

He said his first job is to "help the team win no matter what." Keenum, 31, has faced competition at every turn during his seven-year NFL tenure. He was an undrafted free agent signing by the Houston Texans in 2012, before eventually competing for snaps with Matt Schaub, Ryan Fitzpatrick, T.J. Yates and others.

Keenum later joined the Los Angeles Rams, where he would share a quarterbacks room with Nick Foles. The Rams eventually took Jared Goff with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft to be their franchise quarterback.

Keenum landed with the Minnesota Vikings the next season, joining a quarterbacks room including Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater. He would lead the Vikings to a division title that season, before signing a deal with the Denver Broncos the following off-season. The Broncos opted to ship Keenum to Washington after an underwhelming 2018 campaign, which included 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 16 starts for the journeyman gunslinger.

Haskins completed 70 percent of his throws for 5,396 yards, 54 scores and nine interceptions in 22 games at Ohio State. He was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and the third quarterback selected after the New York Giants picked up Daniel Jones from Duke and the Arizona Cardinals made Oklahoma's Kyler Murray the No. 1 overall pick.