Former Arizona Cardinals running back Kerwynn Williams will be competing for a spot in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' backfield this off-season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Bruce Arians will have a reunion with Kerwynn Williams after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to a contract with the free agent running back on Monday.

A source informed NFL Network of Williams' signing.

Arians was the coach for the Arizona Cardinals while Williams was on that roster from 2014 through 2017. The Buccaneers hired Arians as their new head coach in January after firing Dirk Koetter.

Williams entered the NFL as a seventh round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2013 NFL Draft. Arians coached the Colts in 2012 before taking the Arizona job the year Williams was drafted by Indianapolis.

Williams was cut by the Colts and signed with the Los Angeles Chargers during his rookie season. He appeared in two games that season. He signed with the Cardinals before the 2014 season. Williams appeared in 37 games and scored four touchdowns while moving on and off of the practice squad during his tenure with the Cardinals. He had a career-high 426 yards and a score on 120 carries in 16 games during his 2017 campaign with Arizona.

The 5-foot-8, 198-pound ball-carrier signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs before the 2018 season but was cut on September 1. He signed a reserve/future contract with the Detroit Lions in January, before being released on May 2.

Williams will now compete with Shaun Wilson and Andre Ellington for a complementary role behind Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones in the Buccaneers' backfield.

Tampa Bay reports to rookie minicamp on Friday and starts OTA off-season workouts on May 14. The Buccaneers host mandatory minicamp on June 4.