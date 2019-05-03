Former Maryland Terrapins defensive back Darnell Savage Jr. (26) was chosen with one of the two picks the Green Bay Packers had in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers have agreed to contract terms with six 2019 NFL Draft choices and 11 rookie free agents.

Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst announced the signings on Friday.

The Packers picked up former Michigan linebacker Rashan Gary with the No. 12 overall pick in the draft. Green Bay also added Maryland safety Darnell Savage Jr. with the No. 21 overall pick in the draft. Both of those players received four-year deals with a fifth-year option.

Green Bay also agreed to terms with fifth round pick and former Texas A&M defensive lineman Kingsley Keke, Ka'dar Hollman (CB, Toledo), Dexter Williams (RB, Notre Dame) and Ty Summers (LB, Texas Christian).

The Packers' group of undrafted rookie free agent signings includes: Oklahoma linebacker Curtis Bolton, Iowa State wide receiver Matthew Eaton, Colorado cornerback Kabion Ento, Ole Miss cornerback Javien Hamilton, Duke tight end Davis Koppenhaver, Virginia Tech tackle Yosh Nijman, Arkansas linebacker Randy Ramsey, Baylor linebacker Greg Roberts, West Chester cornerback Nydair Rouse, Arizona State quarterback Manny Wilkins and Oklahoma State guard Larry Williams.

Green Bay also reported for the first day of rookie minicamp on Friday. OTA off-season workouts begin on May 20. The Packers start mandatory minicamp on June 11.