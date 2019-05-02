Buffalo Bills fans will have a new area to tailgate before games during the 2019 NFL season. File Photo by Sergio Flores/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Bills Mafia might be a little more tame during the 2019 season after the Buffalo Bills updated their tailgating policy.

The policy introduced a new area called "Tailgate Village," which is located in one of the parking lots outside New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Fans will now be required to purchase a package along with their parking pass when they arrive on buses and want to tailgate. Tailgate Village will charge a 20-person vehicle $300, a 40-person vehicle $500 and a 60-person vehicle $900 for entry.

Each group in Tailgate Village will be provided with a tent, tables and chairs.

"We want to provide a safe and fun experience in the Bus and Limo Lot," Bills vice president of operations and guest experience Andy Major said in a team news release. "That's the overarching goal. We're working closely with Tailgate Guys, which is a Bills partner, who have the expertise in fan tailgating and group tailgating. They do this across the country at many of the largest colleges in the nation."

Major told the Buffalo News that the team's top concern is fan safety. Videos have surfaced over the past few seasons showing crowds of Bills fans jumping through tables and off buses during tailgate parties.

"When you're seeing what was happening in the bus lot the last couple seasons, especially last year, it gets very concerning," Major said.

"It's dangerous behavior, not just negative fan behavior. It's dangerous to security, the sheriffs and staff who are trying to police things."

Major also called the viral social media videos "embarrassing."

"It affects the community, affects the team negatively. We know our fans aren't like that. That's what's disappointing for us," Major said.

"We know we have great fans. We know the vast majority of our fans, they do behave well. They're passionate, they're loyal and they're not causing issues, but there are a few who make a big stink out there -- a few knuckleheads who wreck it."

The Bills worked with the Limousine Bus Taxi Operators of Upstate New York, Tailgate Guys and local law enforcement to create the new area. Fans who arrive on game day without a parking permit will not be granted access to the parking lot.