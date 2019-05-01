Tennessee Titans to decline OT Jack Conklin's fifth-year option

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin won't have his fifth-year option picked up. Conklin becomes the highest-drafted player in the 2016 class to not receive the fifth-year option. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans are expected to decline the fifth-year option on offensive tackle Jack Conklin, league sources told ESPN and Pro Football Talk.

The Titans selected Conklin with the eighth overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft. He became an immediate starter with the team during his rookie campaign and earned a first-team All-Pro selection.

Conklin started all 32 regular-season games during his first two seasons, but started only nine games last year due to multiple injuries. He suffered an ACL injury in the 2017 postseason and missed the first three games in 2018 while he recovered. He also sat out Week 10 with a concussion before a knee injury sustained in Week 14 led to his placement on injured reserve.

Conklin's latest string of injuries likely played a role in the Titans' decision to pass on his option. He can use the 2019 season to earn a large contract with Tennessee or during free agency in 2020.

Conklin becomes the highest-drafted player in the 2016 draft class to not receive the fifth-year contract option. He joins New Orleans Saints cornerback Eli Apple, who was the 10th overall pick in the 2016 draft, as the second top-10 pick to have their option declined. The Saints passed on Apple's fifth-year option Wednesday.

The NFL's league-wide deadline to pick up the fifth-year option for first-round picks in the 2016 draft is Friday.