Saints decline 2020 contract option on CB Eli Apple

May 1 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints have declined to pick up the fifth-year option on cornerback Eli Apple's rookie contract.

A source informed NFL Network of the Saints' decision on Wednesday. Apple, 23, joined the Saints in a trade from the New York Giants in October. The No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft had 52 tackles, nine passes defensed, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in 10 starts for the Saints in 2018.

Apple is set to make $2.5 million in 2019. He would have received $13.7 million in 2020 if the Saints had decided to pick up the final year of his rookie pact.

The Saints sent the Giants a fourth round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and a seventh round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft in exchange for Apple.

Apple is expected to start at cornerback in 2019 for New Orleans. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound defensive back was rated as the No. 64 cornerback in football last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Saints report to rookie minicamp May 10 and start OTA off-season workouts May 21. New Orleans hosts mandatory minicamp from June 11 to 13.