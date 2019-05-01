New Raiders RB Isaiah Crowell tears Achilles, out for 2019 season

Former New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell signed a one-year deal with the Oakland Raiders in March, but isn't expected to see the field after sustaining an off-season injury. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- The Oakland Raiders are expected to be without Isaiah Crowell this season after the running back sustained a torn Achilles during a team workout.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that the Raiders believe Crowell will miss his 2019 campaign after going down with the injury on Tuesday.

Crowell will have surgery next week. The veteran running back signed a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million with the Raiders in March. The New York Jets released the five-year veteran a few weeks before he signed with Oakland.

The 5-foot-11, 225-pound ball carrier had 685 yards and six scores on 143 carries in 13 games last season with the Jets. New York signed Crowell to a three-year deal last off-season. Crowell had back-to-back seasons with at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage before joining the Jets.

The 26-year-old played his first four seasons for the Cleveland Browns after entering the league as an undrafted free agent.

Oakland began its voluntary off-season training program on April 15 and starts OTA off-season workouts on May 21. The Raiders begin mandatory minicamp on June 11 and start rookie minicamp on Friday.

Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs could see a much larger role this year after Crowell's injury. The Raiders selected the former Alabama running back with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday in Nashville. Oakland's depth chart also includes Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington and Chris Warrren at the running back slot.