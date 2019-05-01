Joe Theismann tells Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins he can wear No. 7

Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins will wear Joe Theismann's No. 7 during his rookie season after obtaining permission from the Washington Redskins legend. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Washington Redskins legend Joe Theismann has granted rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins approval to wear the No. 7 jersey.

Theismann spoke about his conversation with Haskins on Wednesday on the Grant & Danny show on Washington's WJFK-106.7-FM. Haskins was the No. 15 overall pick by the Redskins in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was the third quarterback selected.

The Arizona Cardinals took Kyler Murray at No. 1 overall. The New York Giants made Duke's Daniel Jones the second quarterback taken off of the board at No. 6 overall.

Theismann, 69, played 12 seasons for the Redskins. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection, a Super Bowl champion and an All-Pro. He also won the 1983 NFL MVP award.

No Redskins player has worn No. 7 since Theismann retired in 1985. Haskins sported No. 7 during his career at Ohio State.

"I just got off the phone with Dwayne just a little while ago, and I told him it was OK to wear No. 7," Theismann said. "I've given him permission. Not that I feel like I needed to, but he was respectful enough to ask."

"We had a really nice conversation. It's important to him. And hey, I want the kid to be successful. He doesn't need to worry about, 'Well, I wish I could've worn a different jersey. I wish I could've worn a number.'"

Theismann was a fourth round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 1971 NFL Draft, but opted to sign with the Toronto Argonauts that year instead. After he played a brief stint in the Canadian Football League, the Redskins obtained his rights from the Dolphins.