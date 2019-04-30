Jamaal Charles to sign one-day contract, retire with Kansas City Chiefs

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles (25) will sign a one-day contract with the Chiefs and retire with his longtime team. Charles played nine seasons in Kansas City. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- Running back Jamaal Charles is expected to announce his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons.

Sources told 610 Sports Radio and the Kansas City Star on Tuesday that Charles will sign a one-day contract with the Kansas City Chiefs to retire with the franchise this week.

The 32-year-old running back played nine seasons with the Chiefs after being selected in the third round (No. 73 overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft out of Texas. Charles was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro in Kansas City.

Charles, who led the league in rushing touchdowns during the 2013 season, is the Chiefs' all-time rushing leader with 7,260 yards.

Kansas City released Charles in February 2017. He played for the Denver Broncos in the 2017-18 campaign and appeared in 14 games. He joined the Jacksonville Jaguars last season and saw action in two games.

Charles finished his career with 7,563 yards, which ranks 56th on the NFL's all-time rushing list. His career average of 5.4 yards per carry is first in league history among rushers with at least 1,000 carries.

Charles had to overcome major ACL injuries in 2011 and 2015, missing 14 games in the 2011 campaign and 24 games in 2015 and 2016 combined. The tailback managed to rebound from his first ACL injury, but was unable to fully recover from his second ACL ailment. He played only three games in the 2016 season before being placed on injured reserve due to knee soreness.