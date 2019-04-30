April 30 (UPI) -- Pro Football Hall of Famer and Baltimore Colts legend Gino Marchetti has died at 92 years old.

Marchetti died from pneumonia Monday at Paoli hospital in Paoli, Pa. The two-time NFL champion, 11-time Pro Bowl selection and seven-time All-Pro was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1972.

Marchetti is survived by wife Joan Marchetti, two sons, two daughters, a stepdaughter and 16 grandchildren. The Marchettis were married for 41 years.

"I kissed him and he knew me and smiled," Joan Marchetti told the Baltimore Sun. "That was Gino's way of saying goodbye."

Marchetti was a second round pick by the Dallas Texans in the 1952 NFL Draft. He played 13 seasons for the Colts from 1953 through 1966.

"A giant of a man with a giant heart who helped many in need, Gino Marchetti is at or near the top of the greats in Baltimore athletic and football history," the Ravens said in a statement.

"Beloved in Baltimore, this Pro Football Hall of Famer loved our community and the fans who were so special to him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Joan, and the Marchetti family. We appreciate the kindness and respect Gino showed the Ravens over the last 23 years."

Marchetti played before sacks were an official NFL statistic. After his NFL career, he went on to become a fast-food magnate, franchising more than 300 Gino's Hamburgers restaurants.