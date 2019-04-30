Colts sign former Chiefs RB Spencer Ware

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware (L) will likely serve as depth for starter Marlon Mack in the Indianapolis Colts' backfield during the 2019 season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts have signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware.

Indianapolis announced the signing of the free agent on Tuesday. The Colts also waived safety Isaiah Johnson and defensive tackle DeShawn Williams, while releasing wide receiver James Wright.

Ware, 27, had 470 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in 13 games last season. He was primarily a back-up during his time with the Chiefs. The sixth round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft spent his first season with the Seattle Seahawks, before being waived the following off-season.

The 5-foot-10, 229-pound running back did not see the field during the 2014 season. He had 403 rushing yards and six scores on 72 carries during his first season with the Chiefs in 2015. Ware piled up a career-high 1,368 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in 14 starts during his 2016 campaign with Kansas City.

He missed the 2017 season due to a knee injury. Ware had 470 yards from scrimmage and two scores while returning to a back-up role in 2018 for the Chiefs.

Ware was previously linked to the Detroit Lions and New York Jets before signing with the Colts. Indianapolis reports to OTA off-season workouts May 21 and heads to mandatory minicamp June 11.