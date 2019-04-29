Atlanta Falcons release veteran guard Brandon Fusco

April 29 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons released veteran offensive guard Brandon Fusco after one season, the team announced Monday.

The 30-year-old offensive lineman started seven games for the Falcons last season after joining the team as a free agent in the off-season. Fusco sustained a season-ending ankle injury in the Falcons' victory over the New York Giants in Week 7.

The Minnesota Vikings originally selected Fusco in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He spent six seasons with the Vikings before signing with the San Francisco 49ers prior to the 2017 campaign. He started all 16 regular-season contests at right guard with the 49ers in 2017.

Fusco signed a three-year contract with the Falcons but was ultimately waived by the team with a failed physical designation.

NEWS: We have released G Brandon Fusco.



— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 29, 2019

This off-season, the Falcons bolstered their offensive line with three free-agent signings and two first-round draft picks. Atlanta added James Carpenter, Jamon Brown and Adam Gettis in free agency.

The Falcons selected former Boston College guard Chris Lindstrom and Washington offensive tackle Kaleb McGary in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.