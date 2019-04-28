Trending Stories

Cleveland newly drafted CB Greedy Williams: Browns going to Super Bowl
NFL Draft 2019: Patriots, Eagles get backups for Brady, Wentz
Virginia declines, Baylor accepts White House visits after basketball titles
Josh Rosen jokingly tries to sell Arizona home to Kyler Murray
Washburn DB killed, Giants draft pick injured in shooting

Moments from the 2019 NFL Draft

Former Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski to retire after 19 seasons
'Designated Survivor' Season 3 to debut on Netflix June 7
Brewers' Yelich exits game with lower back injury
Celtics' Jaylen Brown dunks over Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 1 win
Operations underway to rescue 5 trapped in Virginia cave
 
