Dallas Cowboys to sign Larry Allen Jr., son of Hall of Fame OL Larry Allen

April 28 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys are expected to sign guard Larry Allen Jr. as an undrafted rookie free agent, the team announced Sunday.

The ex-Harvard offensive lineman is the son of former Cowboys legend Larry Allen, who was selected to 10 Pro Bowls and was a six-time first-team All-Pro with the franchise.

Allen congratulated his son on social media after learning that he was following in his footsteps.

The Cowboys drafted Allen in the second round (No. 46 overall) of the 1994 NFL Draft. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Allen Jr., who was selected to the All-Ivy League first team for the second time last season, will be among 12 to 15 unsigned free agents to join the Cowboys. They will officially sign next week before Dallas' rookie minicamp on May 9-11 in Frisco, Texas.

The Cowboys have agreed to terms with multiple rookie free agents already, including Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Daniel Wise, Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Chris Westry, Clemson Tigers offensive lineman Mitch Hyatt and North Texas Mean Green receiver Jalen Guyton.