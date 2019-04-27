Texans TE Ryan Griffin arrested in Nashville; hotel window broken

Houston Texans tight end Ryan Griffin is taken down during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The tight end was arrested Friday night for allegedly drunkenly punching out a window at a Tennessee hotel. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Houston Texans tight end Ryan Griffin was arrested Friday evening in Nashville, Tenn., for allegedly punching out a hotel window.

The Houston Chronicle reported the 29-year-old shattered a front window at the Hotel Indigo about 11:40 p.m. The hotel is a few blocks from the NFL Draft's main stage.

The 29-year-old tight end faces charges of vandalism and public intoxication.

Court records showed that Griffin was released after posting a $1,750 bond. He left the jail about 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

"We are aware of the incident regarding Ryan Griffin. We are gathering information and will have no further comment at this time," the Texans released in a statement.

Police said that Griffin appeared intoxicated and unsteady when they arrived at the hotel. They said that his left hand and fingers were bleeding.

Last season the tight end caught 24 passes for 305 yards and no touchdowns.

This offseason Griffin underwent surgery for a sports hernia.