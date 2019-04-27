Cleveland newly drafted CB Greedy Williams: Browns going to Super Bowl

April 27 (UPI) -- New Cleveland Browns cornerback Greddy Williams is calling his shot about his team going to the Super Bowl this upcoming season.

Williams, who was drafted by Cleveland in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft on Friday evening, told reporters that the Browns will be Super Bowl bound in February 2020.

"I know one thing -- that the Browns are going to the Super Bowl this year," Williams said on his conference call with Cleveland-area reporters. "That's a fact."

The Browns have never appeared in a Super Bowl in their storied history. They have not made the post-season since 2002, and have not won a playoff game since 1994.

Cleveland was high enough on Williams to move up from No. 49 to No. 46 in a deal with the Indianapolis Colts to snag the cornerback.

In the deal, Cleveland sent the No. 49 pick and a fifth-rounder acquired from Jacksonville (No. 144) in a previous trade in exchange.

Williams is expected to line up opposite Denzel Ward, who was selected fourth overall by the Browns in last year's NFL draft.

Ward was a Pro Bowl selection in his rookie season.

"Me and Denzel, we are going to tear up the league," Williams said.

"You can go man on the outside all day, and we will lock down those receivers. Denzel is a Pro Bowl corner, came in his rookie year and did what he needed to do.

"I know he's going to prep me up and get me ready to do the same thing. Possibly we can be the two Pro Bowl corners in the league playing for the same team."