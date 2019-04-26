The New York Jets selected Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (L) with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday in Nashville. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

NASHVILLE, April 26 (UPI) -- The New York Jets tried to trade into the early second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Sources informed NFL Network of the Jets' intentions to move from the third round and into the second round, where the team did not own a pick.

The Jets were unable to find a trade partner in the top half of the round.

New York most likely needed to give up something significant to enter the round. The second round of the 2019 NFL Draft began at 7 p.m. EDT in Nashville. Each team has seven minutes to make its pick. The third round also takes place on Friday, with rounds four through seven Saturday.

The Jets selected Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams with the No. 3 overall pick in the first round. The Jets' next pick won't be until the No. 4 pick in the third round, or pick No. 68 overall.