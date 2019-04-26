NFL Draft 2019: Broncos trade up for Missouri QB Drew Lock

Missouri's Drew Lock was the No. 42 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, after the Denver Broncos acquired the pick from the Cincinnati Bengals via trade Friday in Nashville. Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

NASHVILLE, April 26 (UPI) -- Drew Lock is now a member of the Denver Broncos after the team traded up in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft in order to take the Missouri quarterback.

The Cincinnati Bengals acquired picks No. 52, No. 125 and No. 182 in the trade.

Lock was widely expected to be a first round pick in the draft and be a part of a new franchise on Thursday. But the Arizona Cardinals selected Kyler Murray No. 1 overall, before the New York Giants snagged Duke's Daniel Jones at No. 6 overall. The Washington Redskins picked Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins at No. 15 overall.

Lock left Missouri ranked No. 1 all-time in career pass attempts and No. 3 in pass completions in Southeastern Conference history. He also ranks second all-time in passing yards and third in passing touchdowns.

His strong arm will be added to the mix in Denver, after the franchise traded for Baltimore Ravens veteran Joe Flacco in March. The Broncos also have Kevin Hogan on the depth chart at quarterback, after trading 2018 starter Case Keenum to the Redskins in March.