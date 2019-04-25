NFL Draft 2019: Jets, Lions, Dolphins, Seahawks, Rams looking to trade down

The New York Jets are one of several teams interested in trading down in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. File Photo by Sergio Flores/UPI | License Photo

NASHVILLE, April 25 (UPI) -- The 2019 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday in Nashville and several teams are looking to trade down or out of the first round.

Sources told NFL Network that the New York Jets, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams are among the teams that have "shown the most interest" in trading down.

Out of those five teams, only the Dolphins desperately need a quarterback. Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock and Daniel Jones are among the top quarterback prospects expected to be selected in the first two days of the draft, but most of that group could be gone by the time Miami makes its selection at No. 13.

The Jets have the No. 3 overall pick this year, as they also did in the 2018 NFL Draft, when they selected quarterback Sam Darnold. Detroit also is inside the top-10, picking at No. 8 overall.

Seattle now owns two picks in the first round after trading star defensive end Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday. The Seahawks received the No. 29 overall pick and swapped third round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft as part of the trade with the Chiefs. Seattle also received a second round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Seahawks now own the No. 21 and No. 29 overall picks in the 2019 NFL Draft, but could acquire more ammo if they decide to trade down.

The Rams own the No. 31 overall pick after falling to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

Thursday's first round kicks off at 8 p.m. in downtown Nashville.