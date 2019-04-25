Kyler Murray picked No. 1 overall in 2019 NFL Draft

Oklahoma's Kyler Murray is drafted No. 1 overall by Arizona Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday in Nashville. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

NASHVILLE, April 25 (UPI) -- Dark clouds covered huge crowds in the streets of Nashville Thursday as the 2019 NFL Draft took place.

Oklahoma's Kyler Murray fulfilled a prophecy from his former college coach, Kliff Kingsbury, by being selected with the No. 1 overall pick. Kingsbury said in 2018 that he would select Murray with the top pick if he ever had the opportunity. He was hired this off-season to coach the Arizona Cardinals. His first order of business was drafting the Heisman Trophy winner.

Baker Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, making it back-to-back years that an Oklahoma quarterback has gone No. 1 overall.

"I knew they were very fond of me," Murray said. "But I'm the type of guy where I really didn't believe anything until I got that phone call."

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Devin White, LB, LSU

6. New York Giants

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

Josh Allen, Edge, Kentucky

8. Detroit Lions

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

9. Buffalo Bills

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Denver Broncos)

Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

11. Cincinnati Bengals

Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama

12. Green Bay Packers

Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

13. Miami Dolphins

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

14. Atlanta Falcons

Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College

15. Washington Redskins

16. Carolina Panthers

17. New York Giants (from Cleveland Browns)

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Tennessee Titans

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Seattle Seahawks

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Houston Texans

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears)

25. Philadelphia Eagles

26. Indianapolis Colts

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys)

28. Los Angeles Chargers

29. Seattle Seahawks (from Kansas City Chiefs)

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans Saints)

31. Los Angeles Rams

32. New England Patriots

