April 25 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have re-signed defensive tackle Tim Jernigan with a one-year contract.

Philadelphia announced the pact on Thursday.

The 6-foot-2, 295-pound defensive lineman was set to hit free agency after the Eagle declined his $11 million contract option in March. Jernigan, 26, had two tackles in three games for the Eagles in 2018 after recovering from surgery at the start of the season.

The Super Bowl LII champ had 29 tackles, nine tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks in 15 starts during his 2017 campaign with Philadelphia. The Eagles acquired Jernigan in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens before the 2017 season.

Jernigan was a second round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He had 93 tackles, 16 tackles for a loss, 13 sacks, three passes defensed, a fumble recovery and an interception in 43 games during his first three NFL seasons for the Ravens.