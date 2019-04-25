Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes to grace cover of 'Madden NFL 20'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes follows Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown in making the cover of Madden NFL 20. Photo courtesy of Electronic Arts

April 25 (UPI) -- NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes will be on the cover of Madden NFL 20, Electronic Arts announced Thursday.

Mahomes threw a league-high 50 touchdown passes against 12 interceptions in 16 starts in 2018. He also passed for 5,097 yards in first full season as a starter. He led the league with an 82 QBR.

The Kansas City Chiefs gunslinger follows Antonio Brown in making the cover of the football video game. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver had another great season before being traded to the Oakland Raiders this off-season. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was on the cover of Madden NFL 18.

Twitter went wild with the news of Mahomes' move to the cover, with users fearing he would fall victim to the infamous "Madden Curse." Several players who have graced past covers went on to get injured or experience other issues in the season following their appearance on the game case.

Madden NFL 20 includes several new features and game modes, including "Face of the Franchise: QB1." The new game mode allows players to create a college quarterback and dominate college football before impressing NFL scouts and taking a journey into the NFL.

The game also includes a feature called Superstar X-Factor Players and Madden Ultimate Team missions.

Madden NFL 20 has a release date of Aug. 2.